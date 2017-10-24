FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avaya says reached global consensus regarding the terms of a chapter 11 plan with its major creditors‍​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
China
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 24, 2017 / 10:19 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Avaya says reached global consensus regarding the terms of a chapter 11 plan with its major creditors‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Avaya Inc

* Avaya says reached global consensus regarding the terms of a chapter 11 plan with its major creditors‍​

* Avaya Inc says expects to complete its restructuring and emerge from chapter 11 protection in 2017‍​

* Avaya Inc - launches exit financing process with approximately $3 billion in commitments secured‍​

* Avaya - projects to have $2.925 billion of funded debt, a $300 million senior secured ABL facility available upon emergence from bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.