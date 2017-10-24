BRIEF-Avaya says reached global consensus regarding the terms of a chapter 11 plan with its major creditors‍​

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Avaya Inc

* Avaya says reached global consensus regarding the terms of a chapter 11 plan with its major creditors‍​

* Avaya Inc says expects to complete its restructuring and emerge from chapter 11 protection in 2017‍​

* Avaya Inc - launches exit financing process with approximately $3 billion in commitments secured‍​

* Avaya - projects to have $2.925 billion of funded debt, a $300 million senior secured ABL facility available upon emergence from bankruptcy