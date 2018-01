Jan 19(Reuters) - AVCON Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 5 million yuan to set up a wholly owned information technology unit in Xingyi City, Guizhou Province

* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned electronic technology unit in Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Uz8kxY; goo.gl/QQVgQS

