July 12 (Reuters) - AVENIR TELECOM SA:

* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS OBTAINED FROM COMMERCIAL COURT OF MARSEILLE VALIDATION OF CONTINUATION PLAN BUILT BY MANAGEMENT AROUND ITS STRATEGIC LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ENERGIZER BRAND

* SAYS MARSEILLE COMMERCIAL COURT DECIDED TO SET DURATION OF RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF CO AT 10 YEARS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)