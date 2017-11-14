FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Avenue Capital Management reports 13.9 pct stake in Midstates Petroleum - ​SEC filing
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Entertainment
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-‍Avenue Capital Management reports 13.9 pct stake in Midstates Petroleum - ​SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Avenue Capital Management II L.P.:

* Avenue Capital Management II L.P. reports 13.9 percent stake in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc as of November 14, 2017 - ​SEC filing

* Avenue Capital ​says to recommend that Midstates Petroleum hire advisers to review opportunities to maximize shareholder value

* Avenue Capital - may make proposals for potential changes in operations, management, board composition, governance, among other things

* Avenue Capital ​says to have discussions with all or some of Midstates Petroleum’s management, board, other shareholders and/or third parties Source text: (bit.ly/2hwV5te) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.