BRIEF-Avenue Says Dosed First Patient in Phase 3 Safety Trial of IV Tramadol

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Avenue Therapeutics Inc:

* AVENUE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES DOSING OF FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 3 SAFETY TRIAL OF INTRAVENOUS TRAMADOL FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF POSTOPERATIVE PAIN

* AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO INITIATE A SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL IN PATIENTS FOLLOWING ABDOMINOPLASTY SURGERY IN Q3 OF 2018

* AVENUE THERAPEUTICS- EVALUATING IV TRAMADOL IN PHASE 3 TRIAL IN PATIENTS FOLLOWING BUNIONECTOMY SURGERY, EXPECTS TO REPORT TOPLINE DATA IN Q2,2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: