BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr

June 23 (Reuters) - Avenue Therapeutics Inc:

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc says estimate net proceeds from sale of shares of common stock in IPO will be about $30.0 million

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc plans to use about $16 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued clinical research, development initiatives in connection with IV Tramadol

* Avenue Therapeutics Inc plans to use about $6 million of IPO proceeds to pay off debts to Fortress and NSC Source text: (bit.ly/2tVHOer) Further company coverage: