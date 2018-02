Feb 14 (Reuters) - Aveo Group:

* ‍HY PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO STAPLED SECURITY HOLDERS $149.3 MILLION, UP 23.2%​

* ‍HY REVENUE $208 MILLION, DOWN 10.5 PERCENT​

* ‍REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE FOR FY18​

* ‍TARGETS FY DISTRIBUTION AMOUNT BASED ON A PAYOUT RANGE OF 40% TO 60% OF UNDERLYING PROFIT​