BRIEF-AVEO Oncology and EUSA Pharma announce TiNivo combination study opt-in
#Regulatory News
September 20, 2017 / 11:15 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-AVEO Oncology and EUSA Pharma announce TiNivo combination study opt-in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍EUSA Pharma has agreed to pay AVEO up to $388 million in future milestone payments and research and development funding​

* Aveo - ‍under terms of agreement, EUSA may utilize data from study for regulatory/commercial purposes in exchange for research and development funding payment of $2.0 million​

* Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍EUSA Pharma agreed to pay co milestone payments under terms of agreement from Dec 2015 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

