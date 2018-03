March 9 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :

* AVERAGE MOTOR INSURANCE CLAIM AT A RECORD LEVEL- ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS

* THE TOTAL AMOUNT PAID ON ALL MOTOR CLAIMS, AT £8.1 BILLION IN 2017, REMAINED VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED FROM 2016- ABI

* AVERAGE CLAIM IN 2017, AT £2,936, WAS THE HIGHEST ON RECORD- ABI

* INCREASES IN THE COST OF THEFT CLAIMS AND VEHICLE REPAIRS CONTRIBUTED TO RISE IN CLAIMS IN 2017- ABI Further company coverage: