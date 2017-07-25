BRIEF-Avery Dennison announces second quarter 2017 results

July 25 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp

* Q2 sales $1.63 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avery Dennison Corp - ‍raised FY17 guidance midpoint for reported and adjusted EPS by $0.25​

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Avery Dennison Corp says in Q2, company realized approximately $15 million in pre-tax savings from restructuring, net of transition costs

* Avery Dennison Corp - ‍company now expects 2017 reported earnings per share of $4.45 to $4.60​

* Avery Dennison Corp - excluding an estimated $0.30 per share for restructuring charges and other items, expects 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $4.75 to $4.90

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avery Dennison Corp - in Q2, company incurred pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $8 million, nearly all of which represents cash charges

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: