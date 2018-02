BRIEF-Avery Dennison Reports Q4 Adjusted Non-Gaap EPS $1.33

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp:

* AVERY DENNISON ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY ORGANIC SALES CHANGE (NON-GAAP) OF 4.7 PERCENT

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.70 TO $5.95

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.50 TO $5.75

* Q4 SALES $1.74 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.7 BILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.66

* ‍ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN DECEMBER 2017 RESULTED IN A CHARGE OF $172 MILLION IN Q4​

* AVERY DENNISON - EXCLUDING ESTIMATED $0.20 PER SHARE FOR RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AND OTHER ITEMS, CO EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.70 TO $5.95

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN 2018, WE EXPECT TO ONCE AGAIN DELIVER A STRONG TOP-LINE AND DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH