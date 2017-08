June 13 (Reuters) - AVES ONE AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY CARRIES OUT NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE

* TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 1,557,831.00 FROM EUR 9,207,000.00 TO EUR 10,764,831.00

* RECEIVABLES FROM GROUP COMPANIES AMOUNTING MORE THAN EUR 10 MILLION WERE CONTRIBUTED AS CONSIDERATION

* MEASURE IS PART OF THE STRATEGY TO IMPROVE THE COMPANY'S EQUITY CAPITAL BASE