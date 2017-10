Oct 16 (Reuters) - AVES ONE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: AVES ONE AG: AVES ONE AG IS FURTHER EXTENDING THE CONTAINER PORTFOLIO

* BUYS NEW CONTAINERS WITH VOLUME OF C. USD 12.0 MILLION, BASED ON LONG-TERM LEASE WITH WELL-KNOWN SHIPPING CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)