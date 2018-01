Jan 26 (Reuters) - AVES ONE AG:

* A SUCCESSFUL START IN THE RAIL SEGMENT AT THE BEGINNING OF 2018 - DELIVERY OF THE FIRST ORDER FOR MORE THAN EUR 17 MILLION HAS STARTED

* HAS TAKEN DELIVERY OF FIRST 20 NEW FREIGHT WAGONS FROM ORDER FOR MORE THAN EUR 17 MILLION RECENTLY CONCLUDED