BRIEF-Avesoro Resources Inc. - ‍Annual Gold Production Guidance For 2018 Of 220,000 To 240,000 Ounces Of Gold​

March 5 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc:

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC. - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND FULL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC - ‍TOTAL COMPANY REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED QUARTER ON QUARTER BY 31% TO $33.3 MILLION​

* AVESORO RESOURCES -‍ ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OF 220,000 TO 240,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC - ‍APPROVED US$25.0 MILLION EXPLORATION PROGRAMME FOR 2018​

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC QTRLY ‍NEW LIBERTY GOLD PRODUCTION 25,563 OZ, UP 29 PERCENT FROM Q3 2017​