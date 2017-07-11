BRIEF-Avesoro Resources Inc Q2 2017 production update

July 11 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc:

* Avesoro Resources Inc - Q2 2017 production update

* Says ‍total gold production for quarter was 15,824 ounces representing a 6pct increase on previous quarter​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - ‍company maintains its 2017 production guidance of 90,000 -100,000 ounces.​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - ‍gold production for 2017 will be weighted towards second half of year​

* Avesoro Resources Inc sees ‍2017 cash cost of US$750 - US$800 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost of US$925 - US$975 per ounce of gold produced​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: