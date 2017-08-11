FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avesoro Resources reports Q2 revenues of $19.3 million
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 11, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Avesoro Resources reports Q2 revenues of $19.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc

* Avesoro Resources Inc. - Results for the three months ended 30 June 2017

* Avesoro Resources Inc says revenues of $19.3 million for quarter, a 31% increase on Q2 2016,

* Avesoro Resources Inc says total gold production for quarter was 15,825 ounces, an increase of 6% on prior quarter, and a 91% increase on Q2 2016;

* Avesoro Resources Inc qtrly EBITDA of $0.9 million;

* Avesoro Resources Inc - ‍Unit costs are expected to move materially lower throughout second half of year​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - Company’s 2017 production guidance remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.