BRIEF-Avesoro Resources reports qtrly ‍revenues of US$25.5 mln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc

* Avesoro Resources Inc - results for the three months ended 30 September 2017

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly ‍ revenues of US$25.5 million, a 32 pct increase on Q2 2017, from gold sales of 19,797 ounces​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly total gold production was 19,885 ounces, a 26 pct increase on prior quarter, and a 38 pct increase on Q3 2016​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted EBITDA of US$5.5 million, a fivefold increase on Q2 2017​