FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avesoro Resources reports qtrly ‍revenues of US$25.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 12:09 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Avesoro Resources reports qtrly ‍revenues of US$25.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc

* Avesoro Resources Inc - results for the three months ended 30 September 2017

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly ‍ revenues of US$25.5 million, a 32 pct increase on Q2 2017, from gold sales of 19,797 ounces​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly total gold production was 19,885 ounces, a 26 pct increase on prior quarter, and a 38 pct increase on Q3 2016​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted EBITDA of US$5.5 million, a fivefold increase on Q2 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.