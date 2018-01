Jan 10 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc:

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC- Q4 2017 PRODUCTION FROM NEW LIBERTY WAS 25,563 OUNCES OF GOLD, A 29% INCREASE ON PREVIOUS QUARTER

* AVESORO RESOURCES INC- PRODUCTION OF 54,407 OUNCES OF GOLD FOR Q4 ACROSS THREE MINES NOW OWNED BY CO