FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avesoro Resources to acquire Youga Gold Mine and Balogo Gold Mine
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Avesoro Resources to acquire Youga Gold Mine and Balogo Gold Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Avesoro Resources Inc

* Avesoro resources inc. - proposed acquisition of the Youga Gold Mine and Balogo Gold Mine from Avesoro Jersey Limited and placing of new common shares to raise approximately £15.2 million and broker option

* Avesoro Resources Inc - ‍ deal value for US$69.5 million​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - ‍increases forecast proforma 2017 gold production to 180-190 koz​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - ‍increases forecast combined gold production for 2018 by approximately 60% to 230koz​

* Avesoro Resources Inc - raised about £15.2 million​through a placing of 797.4 million placing shares at 1.9 pence per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.