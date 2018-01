Jan 22 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc:

* TRADING UPDATE AND CONTRACT EXTENSION

* ‍DELIVERED CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST NINE MONTHS ACROSS ALL REPORTING REGIONS​

* “‍AHEAD OF BOARD‘S PREVIOUS REVENUE EXPECTATIONS FOR THIS STAGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)