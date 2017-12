Dec 27 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc:

* ‍REVIEW PROCEDURE OF COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENTS IN UNITED STATES (“CFIUS”) IS STILL ONGOING AND HAS NOW MOVED ON TO PHASE II​

* ‍PHASE II SHOULD BE NO LONGER THAN 45 CALENDAR DAYS AND CLEARANCE IS EXPECTED TO BE RECEIVED ON OR AROUND 9 FEBRUARY 2018​