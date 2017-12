BRIEF-AVEVA, Schneider gets all regulatory clearances except CFIUS approval

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc:

* ‍UPDATE RE CLEARANCES & EXPECTED CLOSING TIMETABLE​

* CO, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC ARE CONFIRM ALL OUTSTANDING REGULATORY CLEARANCES REQUIRED AHEAD OF COMPLETION OF COMBINATION HAVE BEEN RECEIVED​

* ‍APPROVAL OF COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENTS IN UNITED STATES NOT YET RECEIVED; REVIEW PROCEDURE IS ONGOING​

* ‍AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC ARE NOT AWARE OF AND DO NOT EXPECT ANY SUBSTANTIVE CFIUS CONCERNS​

* ‍CFIUS APPROVAL FOR DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED BEFORE VERY LATE DECEMBER 2017 AT EARLIEST, AND MAY EXTEND AS LATE AS MID-FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍EXPECTS COMPLETION OF COMBINATION TO OCCUR AT END OF JANUARY OR FEB 2018, SUBJECT TO ANY UNFORESEEN DELAYS IN CFIUS APPROVAL PROCESS​

* ‍AVEVA IS CONTINUING PROCESS OF SELECTING A CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR COMBINED CO​