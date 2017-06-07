FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avexis and Regenxbio announce new exclusive worldwide licenses
June 7, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Avexis and Regenxbio announce new exclusive worldwide licenses

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc:

* Avexis and Regenxbio announce new exclusive worldwide licenses for the treatment of two rare neurological monogenic disorders using NAV AAV9 vector

* Avexis - ‍Regenxbio to receive upfront payment upon execution, ongoing fees, milestone payments & royalties on net sales of products incorporating NAV AAV9 vector​

* Avexis Inc- intends to move forward with initiating ind-enabling studies in both RTT and ALS, plans to provide details on programs in 2h 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

