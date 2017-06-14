FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101
June 14, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc:

* Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101

* Avexis Inc - Avexis anticipates initiating U.S. SMA Type 1 and Type 2 trials in Q3 2017 with product from new process

* Says ‍avexis will continue to utilize HEK293 cells and an adherent cell line​

* Says ‍alignment includes support for proposed commercial manufacturing process​

* Says ‍commercial-scale GMP process will not include use of hyperstacks for AAV9 vector production​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

