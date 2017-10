Oct 19 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc

* Avexis Inc - ‍on October 14 Thomas J. Dee resigned as senior vice president, chief financial officer - SEC filing

* Avexis Inc - ‍ on October 19, 2017 board of directors of co appointed Phillip B. Donenberg as company's senior vice president, chief financial officer​ Source text: (bit.ly/2gomOIn) Further company coverage: