BRIEF-Avexis Inc Plans To Request A Pre-BLA Meeting For AVXS-101 In Q2 ​

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc:

* AVEXIS ANNOUNCES ALIGNMENT WITH FDA ON NEXT STEPS TOWARD A BLA SUBMISSION FOR AVXS-101 IN SMA TYPE 1

* AVEXIS INC - ‍AVEXIS PLANS TO REQUEST A PRE-BLA MEETING IN Q2 2018​

* AVEXIS INC - ‍PROVIDED UPDATE FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF MINUTES FROM END-OF-PHASE 1 MEETING WITH FDA CONDUCTED ON DEC 5

* AVEXIS INC SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE AVAILABLE DATA FROM ITS ON-GOING PIVOTAL TRIAL OF AVXS-101 IN SMA TYPE 1 (STR1VE) PRIOR TO PRE-BLA MEETING