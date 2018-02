Feb 27 (Reuters) - Avexis Inc:

* AVEXIS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.55

* ‍ON TRACK TO REQUEST PRE-BLA MEETING WITH FDA IN Q2 2018​

* ‍INTENDS TO INITIATE PIVOTAL TRIAL IN SMA TYPE 1 IN EUROPE AND MULTI-NATIONAL PRE-SYMPTOMATIC SMA STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* ‍ANTICIPATES IND SUBMISSIONS FOR RETT SYNDROME AND GENETIC ALS IN LATE 2018/EARLY 2019​