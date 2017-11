Nov 29 (Reuters) - Avianca Holdings Sa:

* SAYS ‍CO & KINGSLAND HOLDINGS AGREED TO WITHDRAW THEIR RESPECTIVE LAWSUITS FILED IN NEW YORK STATE SUPREME COURT​

* SAYS ‍AVIANCA CONTINUES TO NEGOTIATE A ALLIANCE WITH UNITED AIRLINES​

* SAYS ‍CO HOPES TO FINALIZE AN AGREEMENT WITH UNITED AIRLINES BY END OF YEAR​