Feb 2(Reuters) - AVIC Aviation High Technology Co Ltd

* Says co plans to invest 45 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based aviation connection technology and assembly technology related JV with AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd , AVIC Manufacturing Technology Institute and limited partnership

* Says registered capital of the JV is 250 million yuan

* Says co will hold 18 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/A4mWw8

