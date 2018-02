Feb 27 (Reuters) - Avic International Holding (Hk) Ltd :

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE OF ABOUT 50% IN LOSS BEFORE TAX FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍IMPROVEMENT IN LOSS POSITION WAS MAINLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO DECREASE IN LOSSES OF CERTAIN INVESTMENTS​

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT BUSINESS FOR FY OF ABOUT HK$1.5 BILLION​