Jan 23 (Reuters) - Avic International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍ENGINEERING COMPANY AND AVIC SHENZHEN ENTERED INTO EQUITY TRANSACTION AGREEMENT WITH SHENZHEN LIAN HENG​

* ‍DEAL TO DISPOSE OF AVIC CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING INTEREST AND 51 PCT INTEREST IN AVIC CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING HELD BY AVIC SHENZHEN

* DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF RMB121.5 MILLION