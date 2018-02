Feb 5 (Reuters) - Avic International Holdings Ltd:

* PROPOSED PROVISION FOR BAD DEBTS OF UNIT TIAN MA FOR 2017 IS RMB185.6 MILLION

* 2017 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO WOULD DECREASE BY ABOUT RMB38.6 MILLION AS A RESULT OF TIAN MA PROVISION