Feb 1 (Reuters) - Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd :

* ENTERS JOINT VENTURE DEAL WITH AVIC MANUFACTURING INSTITUTE, AVIC HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AND HANGYI ZHONGCHI

* JOINT VENTURE DEAL REGARDING PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF HANGWEI HIGH-TECHNOLOGY

* ‍AGREED TO MAKE A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION OF RMB95 MILLION IN HANGWEI HIGH-TECHNOLOGY​

* ‍ REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV CO HANGWEI HIGH-TECHNOLOGY SHALL BE RMB250 MILLION​