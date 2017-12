Dec 26 (Reuters) - Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd :

* AVIC AVIONICS EXERCISED ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS WITH TOTAL AMOUNT OF PROCEEDS BEING RMB2.4 BILLION

* CO, AVIC & AVIC AVIONICS SYSTEMS SUBSCRIBED FOR RMB500 MILLION, RMB188.5 MILLION & RMB431.7 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: