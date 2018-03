March 1 (Reuters) - Avid Bioservices Inc:

* AVID BIOSERVICES SELECTED BY ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO LEAD PROCESS DEVELOPMENT AND CLINICAL MANUFACTURE OF NOVEL ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE CANDIDATE

* AVID BIOSERVICES - ACUMEN PHARMA SELECTED CO TO PROVIDE PROCESS DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL MANUFACTURING SERVICES IN SUPPORT OF ACU193