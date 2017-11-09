FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avid posts Q3 net income $0.00‍​/shr
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Five women detail sexual misconduct claims against U.S. comedian Louis C.K. - report
Editor's Picks
Five women detail sexual misconduct claims against U.S. comedian Louis C.K. - report
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 9:38 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Avid posts Q3 net income $0.00‍​/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc

* Avid Technology announces Q3 2017 results and issues Q4 2017 guidance

* Q3 revenue $105.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.6 million

* Avid Technology Inc - qtrly ‍constant currency bookings were $107.9 million​

* Avid Technology Inc - sees Q4 2017 bookings (constant currency) in range of $118 million to $132 mln‍​

* Avid Technology Inc - sees Q4 2017 revenue in range of $103 million to $113 mln‍​

* Avid Technology Inc says qtrly net income per common share - diluted $0.00‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.