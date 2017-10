Oct 30 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc:

* Avid Technology Inc - ‍announced a global patent cross-licensing agreement with Harmonic Inc.​

* Avid Technology Inc - ‍under terms of settlement, Harmonic will pay $6.0 million to Avid​

* Avid Technology Inc - ‍ending patent infringement litigation against Harmonic on a mutually acceptable basis without trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: