Jan 10 (Reuters) - Avidian Gold Corp:

* AVIDIAN ANNOUNCES ADDITION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CFO CHANGE

* AVIDIAN GOLD CORP - JEFF MOSHER HAS RESIGNED AS CFO OF CORPORATION

* AVIDIAN GOLD CORP - VIC BRADLEY WILL STEP IN AS INTERIM CFO WHILE CORPORATION COMMENCES SEARCH PROCESS TO RECRUIT REPLACEMENT CFO

* AVIDIAN GOLD CORP - ANNOUNCE ADDITION OF JAMES POLSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY