BRIEF-Avinger Says Signed Waiver Agreement With CRG Partners III And Certain Of Its Affiliated Funds, As Lenders​

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Avinger Inc:

* AVINGER SAYS‍ ON JAN 24, ENTERED INTO WAIVER AGREEMENT WITH CRG PARTNERS III L.P. & CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS, AS LENDERS - SEC FILING​

* AVINGER- ‍WAIVER PROVIDED FOR WAIVER OF $5 MILLION MINIMUM LIQUIDITY FINANCIAL COVENANT,REDUCED IT TO $2.5 MILLION FOR PERIOD FROM JAN 1, 2018 TO FEB 28, 2018​

* AVINGER - ‍WAIVER ALSO PROVIDED FOR WAIVING ANY EVENT OF DEFAULT RESULTING FROM NON-COMPLIANCE WITH $5 MILLION MINIMUM LIQUIDITY FINANCIAL COVENANT​ Source text - bit.ly/2GxIRrN Further company coverage: