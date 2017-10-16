FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avino announces Q3 2017 production results
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Avino announces Q3 2017 production results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd

* Avino announces Q3 2017 production results

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd- ‍ Q3 silver equivalent production increased by 17% to 760,756 oz​

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd- ‍ Q3 silver production decreased by 10% to 368,456 oz​

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly ‍gold production increased by 47% to 2,673 oz​

* Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd- ‍ Q3 copper production increased by 6% to 1,106,305 lbs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.