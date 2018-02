BRIEF-Aviragen Adjourns Special Meeting Of Stockholders

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc:

* AVIRAGEN ADJOURNS SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO ALLOW STOCKHOLDERS TO CONSIDER IMPROVED MERGER DEAL TERMS

* SAYS ‍SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS HAS BEEN FURTHER ADJOURNED TO 10:00 AM, EST ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018​

* SAYS ‍ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT CAS GROUP HAS AGREED TO SUPPORT MERGER OF COMPANY AND VAXART​

* SAYS ‍CAS GROUP AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS IN CONNECTION WITH NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF CO