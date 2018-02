Feb 6 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc:

* AVIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - INTENDS TO RECONVENE SPECIAL MEETING ON FEBRUARY 9, 2018

* AVIRAGEN - ‍SPECIAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR FEB 6,ADJOURNED TO PROVIDE STOCKHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO CONSIDER,VOTE FOR CO'S PROPOSED MERGER WITH VAXART​