Nov 29 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc:

* AVIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TESLEXIVIR (BTA074) FOR THE TREATMENT OF CONDYLOMA

* AVIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC- ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM TRIAL IN Q2 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: