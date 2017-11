BRIEF-Avis Budget group reports record third quarter 2017 results

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc

* Avis Budget Group reports record third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.10

* Q3 earnings per share $2.91

* Q3 revenue $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.78 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avis Budget Group Inc - sees 2017 ‍ revenues $8,800 million - $8,900 million​

* Avis Budget Group Inc - sees ‍2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share $2.45 - $2.65​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.68, revenue view $8.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: