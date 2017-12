Dec 18 (Reuters) - Avista Corp:

* AVISTA CORP SAYS ON DECEMBER 14, CO ISSUED AND SOLD $90.0 MILLION OF 3.91 PERCENT FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE IN 2047 - SEC FILING

* AVISTA - TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF THE NEW BONDS WILL BE USED TO REPAY PART OF BORROWINGS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO'S $400 MILLION COMMITTED LINE OF CREDIT