BRIEF-Avista Receives Approval Of The Multi-Party Settlement And Two-Year Rate Plan In Idaho General Rate Case

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Avista Corp:

* AVISTA RECEIVES APPROVAL OF THE MULTI-PARTY SETTLEMENT AND TWO-YEAR RATE PLAN IN IDAHO GENERAL RATE CASE

* AVISTA - APPROVED RATES DESIGNED TO INCREASE ANNUAL BILLED ELECTRIC REVENUES BY $12.9 MILLION, EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018 & BY $4.5 MILLION, EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2019

* AVISTA - FOR NATURAL GAS, APPROVED RATES DESIGNED TO INCREASE ANNUAL BILLED REVENUES BY $1.2 MILLION EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018, BY $1.1 MILLION ON JAN 1, 2019