BRIEF-Avista reports Q2 earnings per share $0.34

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Avista Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34

* Avista Corp - ‍Avista Corp is confirming its 2017 guidance for consolidated earnings to be in range of $1.80 to $2.00 per diluted share​

* Avista Corp - ‍expect Avista Utilities to contribute in range of $1.71 to $1.85 per diluted share for 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avista Corp - ‍expect Avista Utilities' capital expenditures to total about $405.0 million in 2017​

* Avista Corp - ‍expect Ael&P's capital expenditures to total about $7.0 million in 2017 - SEC filing​

* Avista Corp qtrly operating revenues $314.5 million versus $318.8 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avista corp - ‍"for 2017, we continue to focus on regulatory matters"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: