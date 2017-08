June 29 (Reuters) - Avit Ltd

* Says it signs cooperation agreement on development virtual reality content with 5 digital and media firms

* Says the 5 firms include Shenzhen Topway Video , Jishi Media, Wasu Media, Shaanxi Broadcast & TV and Henan Cable

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t3qDbB

