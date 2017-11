Nov 14 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* AVIVA PLC - ‍AVIVA TO ACQUIRE IRISH INSURER FRIENDS FIRST​

* AVIVA PLC - ‍TO ACQUIRE IRISH INSURER FRIENDS FIRST LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY DAC FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 130M​

* AVIVA PLC - ‍AVIVA EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO MEET GROUP'S OPERATING RETURN ON CAPITAL HURDLE FROM YEAR ONE AND TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED HURDLE THEREAFTER​